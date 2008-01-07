NIH Funds New Health Centers

NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences will invest $6.8 million in 2008 for three new centers that will bridge the gap between basic research and clinical treatment of diseases caused by environmental factors. The Disease Investigation through Specialized Clinically Oriented Ventures in Environmental Research (DISCOVER) program fosters an integrated research approach that mixes laboratory research with population-based studies to understand how the environment interacts with biological processes to preserve health or cause disease. One of the new centers will be at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health and will focus on childhood autism in urban environments. Another, located at Columbia University School of Public Health, will focus on the effects of air pollution from traffic on children's lungs. The University of Washington will host the third new center, which will support research on the impact of traffic-related air pollution on cardiovascular diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter