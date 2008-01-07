Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

National Fresenius Award

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Chiu
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Chiu
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Chiu

Sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Honorary Chemical Society

Daniel T. Chiu, a chemistry professor at the University of Washington who studies bioanalytical chemistry and molecular neuroscience, "is one of the most productive young scientists I have ever seen," says Pennsylvania State University chemistry professor Nicholas Winograd.

"There are, every now and then, scientists who, at a young age, begin to make us think differently or to realize in the laboratory what we could only dream about," says Stephen G. Weber, chemistry professor at the University of Pittsburgh. "Chiu is one of those extremely rare, talented, and focused individuals who are redefining what chemical measurements can do."

These distinctions make Chiu a fitting recipient for the National Fresenius Award, which is presented to an outstanding young scientist who has attained national recognition in research, teaching, and/or administration.

Chiu is being honored for developing "powerful new physical methods for probing complex biological processes at the single-cell and single-molecule level," says University of Washington chemistry professor Charles T. Campbell. These methods will "advance our understanding of cellular biology and biological systems," he continues.

Among other innovations, Chiu devised a method to count the number of each type of protein in single cells or organelles such as synaptic vesicles. Campbell notes that Chiu's findings obtained with this technique "challenge current thinking on the method of control of synaptic function," the biochemical process that underlies learning and memory formation.

Not content with success in just one field, Chiu is also advancing nanoscale bioanalysis. "His approach uses laser-based single-cell nanosurgery to isolate subcellular compartments of interest and then to perform chemistry on the contents of the compartment in femtoliter-volume aqueous droplets," Campbell explains. Chiu then separates, identifies, and quantifies the biomolecules that are present. He has also developed methods to deliver bioactive molecules to a cell and "monitor its response with submicrometer and submillisecond spatiotemporal resolution," Campbell adds.

Overall, Chiu's work interests are to "build instruments that can chemically analyze and stimulate biological systems at the level of single cells and synapses, to apply these new methods to extract sufficient data to construct a quantitative model of cellular and synaptic function, and to develop a theoretical framework for understanding the underlying biological complexity," Campbell says.

Chiu surmises that his upbringing may have contributed to his adventurous and wide-ranging approach to science. Born in China in 1972 toward the end of the Cultural Revolution, he left home at age four. "At that time, you had to have a skill in order to make a living," he recalls. "They sent me out to be a violin player." He left China for Hong Kong a few years later and then attended boarding schools in the U.S.

As a result of these experiences, "I don't feel very worried about jumping into things that are new," Chiu says. "Sometimes that's not good because it defocuses the effort, but it makes it interesting."

He earned a B.A. in neurobiology and a B.S. in chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1993 and a Ph.D. in chemistry at Stanford University in 1998. After a postdoc at Harvard University, he became an assistant chemistry professor at the University of Washington in 2000. His honors include the W. M. Keck Foundation's Distinguished Young Scholar in Medical Research award.

Chiu will present the award address before the Division of Analytical Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2018 class of MacArthur Fellows includes chemist, life scientists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter Debye Award In Physical Chemistry
Young Innovator Award To Dino Di Carlo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE