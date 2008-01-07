Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Novel Embrace Of Protein And Metal

Unique interaction may give copper an easy out

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

bacterial copper-trafficking protein CusF
Recognition Site
The bacterial copper-trafficking protein CusF recognizes Cu(I) through covalent bonds with methionine (Met) and histidine (His) and electrostatic cation-π interactions with tryptophan (Trp).

A COPPER-TRAFFICKING PROTEIN has been found to have a unique type of metal-binding mechanism that may ease copper release.

A team led by chemistry professor Thomas V. O'Halloran of Northwestern University reports that the bacterial copper-trafficking protein CusF binds copper via a strong cation-π interaction between Cu(I) and a key tryptophan (Nat. Chem. Bio., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2007.57). Proteins usually bind metals through covalent interactions.

CusF binds Cu(I) in a three-coordinate structure with two methionines and a histidine. Copper also interacts with the indole ring of a nearby tryptophan that stacks on top of it. The team used resonance Raman and X-ray spectroscopy to confirm that the Cu-tryptophan interaction is an electrostatic cation-π type. The Ag(I)-bound form of the binding site's structure, though not this interaction, was independently reported last year by a team led by biologist Megan M. McEvoy of the University of Arizona (Protein Sci. 2007, 16, 2287).

When the researchers replace the tryptophan with a methionine, the complex forms a fourth covalent bond and holds Cu more tightly. The lower affinity afforded by the tryptophan cation-π interaction may allow the copper-trafficking protein to release its metal cargo more easily, according to O'Halloran.

"What is surprising in the X-ray structures reported by O'Halloran and McEvoy is this intriguing tryptophan, which is very unusual for a metalloprotein binding pocket," says Katherine J. Franz, a chemistry professor at Duke University who studies metal ion coordination in biological systems.

O'Halloran's team is trying to answer some remaining questions, such as the role of the tryptophan in metal recognition. The tryptophan may protect copper from other ligands, O'Halloran says. He doesn't yet know how CusF releases the copper.

"It will be interesting to see if other proteins harbor copper-tryptophan cation-π interactions waiting to be uncovered," Franz says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methods pinpoint copper binding sites in enzyme from methane-munching bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer protein’s units communicate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE