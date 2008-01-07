Oxea to Boost Output of Neopentyl Glycol

Oxea, one of the world's leading makers of oxo chemicals, says it is has improved the manufacturing process at its Oberhausen, Germany, facility to obtain higher quantities of raw material for neopentyl glycol, used in paint manufacturing. At the same time, Oxea will expand its production capacity for neopentyl glycol by 50% to meet what it calls the "surging demand of the world market." Capacity for carboxylic acids has been increased as well, the firm says. Oxea was formed in March 2007 through the merger of European Oxo and parts of Celanese.
