Research Institutes

Leonard Susskind has joined the faculty of Canada's Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics as an associate member. Susskind, who focuses on the field of particle physics, will spend time at the institute each year but also continue at Stanford University as a professor of physics. Located in Waterloo, Ontario, the institute hosts research that pushes the limits of understanding of physical laws and the very essence of space, time, matter, and information.
