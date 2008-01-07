Strategic Plan For U.S. Nanotech Updated

As mandated by law, the strategic plan that guides the National Nanotechnology Initiative has been updated to reflect progress in the field. The new plan replaces one released in December 2004. It reiterates the vision, goals, and priorities of NNI, but the updated version now includes a number of high-impact application opportunities and critical research needs for nanotechnology. The new plan also divides the major subject area of societal dimensions as identified in 2004 into two components: environment, health, and safety; and education and societal dimensions. Major subject areas identify where federal investments should be focused to ensure the success of the initiative. "This strategic plan presents an overview of NNI for the public and will facilitate achievement of the NNI vision by offering guidance for agency leaders, program managers, and the research community in their nanotechnology R&D investments and activities," said E. Clayton Teague, director of the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office, which supports interagency activities under NNI. The plan reflects a consensus of all of the 25 agencies that participate in NNI.