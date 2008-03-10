Arkema Boosts Hydrogen Peroxide

Arkema will spend $60 million to double capacity for hydrogen peroxide in Leuna, Germany, to 80,000 metric tons per year. The project will bring Arkema's global hydrogen peroxide capacity to 440,000 metric tons by mid-2010. The firm, which calls itself the world's third largest hydrogen peroxide producer, has already expanded capacity in North America and Jarrie, France, and will double capacity in Shanghai this summer.
