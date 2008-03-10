Pharma Outsourcing
Small U.S. biopharmaceutical companies scour the globe to find manufacturing partners that can best meet their needs
March 10, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 10
Credit:
Cleanup of nuclear weapons sites is behind schedule and over budget, audit shows, but DOE cuts program
Royalty payouts from university-held patents have power to transform chemistry departments
Phosphoproteomics needs to progress from cataloguing sites to understanding their biology
Former Praxair CEO foresees less U.S.-centric industry, but one still essential to life