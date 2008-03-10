BioVectra Wins Kane Enzyme Contract

BioVectra, a Prince Edward Island-based contract manufacturer, has won a contract to make Kane Biotech's DispersinB, currently in preclinical development for the treatment of chronic wounds. The product is an enzyme that can both inhibit and disperse bacterial biofilms, a grouping of microorganisms that stick to a surface, such as a medical device, and protect themselves by making a liquid matrix. Conventional antibiotics have trouble penetrating biofilms. Kane, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, says DispersinB has proven active against biofilms formed by bacteria including Staphylococcus epidermis, S. aureus, and Escherichia coli.
