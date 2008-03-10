Chevron, Weyerhaeuser Form Biofuels Venture

Chevron and the paper company Weyerhaeuser have formed a 50-50 joint venture focused on developing transportation fuels from renewable nonfood sources. Called Catchlight Energy, the venture will research and develop technology for converting cellulose-based biomass into low-carbon biofuels, the partners say. "At Weyerhaeuser, we believe our timberlands hold solutions to important problems for people and the planet," says Weyerhaeuser Chief Technology Officer Miles P. Drake. Drake joined the paper company from Air Products & Chemicals in 2006.
