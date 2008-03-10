Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Coal For Liquid Fuels

March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Regarding "GM Backs Ethanol Start-up Coskata," synthesis gas can be most economically and conveniently made from domestic resources via domestic coal, not biomass, as discussed in the article(C&EN, Jan. 21, page 11). This objective for domestic transportation fuels can be effectively accomplished via the coal gasification process that has been commercial at the Eastman Chemical plant in Kingsport, Tenn., for many years and that has been expanded at least once.

Eastman's coal gasification process can be altered to produce relatively pure carbon dioxide for sequestration in saline aquifers, if desired. In addition, it should be noted that synthesis gas can be used to directly produce methanol, a very high octane internal combustion engine fuel itself, or to produce sulfur- and nitrogen-free diesel fuel via Fischer-Tropsch synthesis. These two processes are again proven, large-scale technologies.

No new biological processes are needed for domestically sourced transportation fuels. All that's needed is a level playing field for inherently large-scale, proven chemical processes producing traditional transportation fuels relative to current relatively small-scale production of fermentation ethanol and biodiesel. These two current biofuels now have large federal subsidies, perhaps just due to the political clout of farmers and the agrochemical industry.

Harry W. Parker
Lake Jackson, Texas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sumitomo plans to make propylene from ethanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From Cellulosic Ethanol To Butanol

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE