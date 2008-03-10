Congratulations to Tom Lane

I want to thank the members of the ACS Council and all ACS members who voted in last fall's election and to extend my sincere congratulations to ACS President-Elect Tom Lane. Let us all work together to ensure that Tom has a great three years in our presidential succession—the best job in the world.
My three-year term on the ACS Board of Directors is complete, but I remain very involved in ACS. I will be serving as councilor from the Santa Clara Valley Section and will serve on the Patent and Ethics Committees. If you like, you may keep up with my comings and goings on my website, www.howard-peters.com.
Thank you again for this unique opportunity to serve you and the members of our society on its board for the past three years.
Howard Peters
Menlo Park, Calif.
