Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Diamond is an insulator

March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Contrary to the assertion of Andrei P. Sommer and Dan Zhu in their letter, hydrogen-terminated diamond is indeed an insulator (C&EN, Jan. 28, page 11). This fact has been confirmed in numerous studies over many years (see, for example, Phys. Rev. Lett. 2000, 85, 3472). Sommer and Zhu observed bulk conductivity in thin films of so-called nanocrystalline diamond, a form of carbon that contains up to 10% nondiamond carbon, primarily in the grain boundaries (Appl. Phys. Lett. 2005, 86, 221914).

The nondiamond component is mainly trigonally bonded sp2 carbon, a form similar to graphite. This grain boundary material is the likely source of the bulk conductivity observed by Sommer and Zhu, not doping by hydrogen. The interested reader can find further discussions of diamond-surface conductivity in a recent Science article (2007, 318, 1424).

John C. Angus
Cleveland

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Honeycombs
Germanium Nanowires Made Simply
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphitic Carbon Nitride

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE