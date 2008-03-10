Dow Expands Its Executive Team

Dow Chemical has expanded its four-member executive leadership committee, which is responsible for corporate strategy and financial performance, with the addition of three new members who have also been named executive vice presidents of the firm. They are William F. Banholzer, chief technology officer; Charles J. Kalil, general counsel and corporate secretary; and David E. Kepler, chief sustainability and chief information officer. In addition to their current responsibilities, the three executives will help "to lead Dow through the next stage of its transformation," says CEO Andrew N. Liveris, who heads the leadership committee.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter