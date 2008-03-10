Green Chemistry Bill Proposed

A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation that would strengthen federal efforts to find safer, more sustainable technological alternatives to existing chemical products. The House passed a similar measure (H.R. 2850) last year (C&EN, Sept. 10, 2007, page 9). The Green Chemistry Research & Development Act of 2008 (S. 2669) would create an interagency working group to advance research into environmentally friendly chemicals. The group would be led by NSF and EPA in coordination with the Department of Energy and NIST. "Green chemistry provides an additional tool to confront the environmental, energy, and technology challenges of the 21st century," says Sen. Olympia J. Snowe (R-Maine), chief Senate sponsor of the legislation. The bill would provide $165 million over the next three fiscal years in grant funding for private sector and academic R&D projects. It would also expand education and training for chemists and chemical engineers in green chemistry science and engineering. The initiative has been endorsed by the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries, as well as the American Chemical Society.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter