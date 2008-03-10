Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

'Heparin-like' contaminant is associated with adverse reactions

by Jyllian Kemsley
March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

FDA and Baxter Healthcare announced on March 5 that they have identified a heparin-like contaminant in lots of finished heparin product associated with adverse reactions to the drug. The adverse reactions include anaphylaxis and hypotension; FDA has linked heparin to 19 deaths in the U.S. since Jan. 1, 2007 (C&EN, Feb. 25, page 8).

Heparin, which is used clinically as a blood thinner, is a glycosaminoglycan consisting of repeating units of variably sulfated disaccharide units. The contaminant is similar to heparin, says Janet Woodcock, acting director of FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation & Research, although FDA is still working to fully identify the compound and does not know its source. Scientists pinpointed the contaminant through nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and capillary electrophoresis.

In tests of heparin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) from Baxter supplier Scientific Protein Laboratories (SPL), some samples contained as much as 20% contaminant, which was not detected in standard regulatory tests. In particular, the contaminant reacts like heparin in potency assays.

Baxter spokeswoman Deborah Spak says the company has ruled out that it is somehow producing the contaminant in its processing of heparin API into final product. The determination focuses suspicion on upstream operations. Baxter receives heparin API from SPL, which processes crude heparin isolated from pig intestines. Meanwhile, German authorities announced on March 6 a recall of heparin not supplied by SPL.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Drug firm may have used tainted heparin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMR Detects Contaminants In Heparin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Warns Heparin Makers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE