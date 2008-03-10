Hexion Names Its Leadership Team

Hexion Specialty Chemicals has named a new slate of executives to lead the firm upon the completion of its acquisition of Huntsman Corp. Peter R. Huntsman, currently president and CEO of Huntsman Corp., will become chairman of the board; Craig O. Morrison, president, chairman, and CEO of Hexion, will become president and CEO of the combined company; Donald J. Stanutz, president of Huntsman's performance products division, will become chief operating officer; and William H. Carter, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hexion, will assume the same role in the combined company. After the merger, which the firms expect to complete in the second quarter, Hexion will have 21,000 employees and annual sales of more than $14 billion.
