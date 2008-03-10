Natural Products Deal For Cognis

Cognis, a Germany-based specialty chemicals player, has acquired a stake in InterMed Discovery, a German firm that develops active ingredients based on natural products. The deal gives Cognis access to what it calls "one of the world's largest natural product databases," plus exclusive access to selected potential active ingredients for functional foods, dietary supplements, and personal and home care products. InterMed, a 2006 spin-off from Bayer HealthCare, offers large-scale correlation of chemical structures with biological activity.
