Merck KGaA will invest roughly $70 million in a new chemical R&D center to be built in Darmstadt, Germany, by the end of 2009. Merck calls the center its largest single investment to date in chemical R&D. Thomas Geelhaar, chief technology officer for Merck's chemical business, says it will "concentrate key activities" under one roof. Most of Merck's 340 employees involved in chemical R&D will be located at the center, which will combine R&D activities in liquid crystals and in performance and life sciences chemicals now conducted at various German sites.
