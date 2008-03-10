Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pfizer Meets Analysts

CEO says reengineered giant will strengthen its pipeline with smaller biotech acquisitions

by Rick Mullin
March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Kindler
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pfizer
Credit: Pfizer

AT A MEETING with analysts in New York City on March 5, Pfizer CEO Jeffrey B. Kindler defended his moves to "change the DNA" of the world's largest drug company in order for it to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Having downsized the company through a series of plant and research site closures and refocused R&D on "high value" disease areas, Kindler claimed Pfizer is moving forward with a more entrepreneurial management structure and leveraging outside expertise through R&D partnerships and small acquisitions.

Pfizer, however, will not get larger through a major acquisition any time soon, Kindler said. "I do not see anything that would meet the definition of a megadeal with a strategic value that would outweigh the potential concentration of risk," he told analysts.

Stock analysts have expressed dissatisfaction with Kindler in his first year at the helm, given that the company stands to lose more than $12 billion in sales when the patent on its lead drug, Lipitor, expires in 2010 and that no obvious successor awaits.

Morgan Stanley analyst Jami Rubin has told clients that the program detailed by Kindler would only bring Pfizer in line with other major drug companies. Given the patent liability ahead, she wrote, more radical change is needed. "Breaking up the company into separate companies specializing by therapeutic area with independent boards and management teams may be one way to achieve this," Rubin wrote.

At the meeting, Martin Mackay, Pfizer's new president of global R&D, described plans to strengthen the company's drug pipeline. Pfizer expects to begin 15 to 20 Phase III trials by the end of 2009 in therapeutic areas including oncology, pain, and diabetes. Pfizer expects a similar number of regulatory submissions between 2010 and 2012, Mackay added.

Admitting that Pfizer has not been "productive enough" in recent years, Mackay said he reviewed all projects in its pipeline late last year and stopped 24 of them in order to reinvest resources. Kindler said this move illustrates a corporate shift toward unilateral decision-making.

Corey Goodman, president of Pfizer's newly launched biotherapeutics and bioinnovation center, described how the center has built on several recent acquisitions, including Coley Pharmaceutical, Rinat Neuroscience, and CovX. Last week, Pfizer announced it will buy Serenex, a biotechnology firm developing a drug that treats tumors by inhibiting heat shock protein 90.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Layoffs follow at Nektar after IL-2 drug failure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GSK, Lilly shake up research organizations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Innovation Engine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE