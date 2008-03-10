Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Rocks Conduct Chemically

March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

To determine the efficiency of treatments that remove iron(III) oxide rust, researchers typically measure the amount of water-soluble iron(II) that the treatments release. That kind of measurement doesn't tell the whole story, say Kevin M. Rosso and Svetlana V. Yanina of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. They show that hematite, a naturally semiconducting iron(III) oxide, conducts electricity under certain chemical conditions without voltage application, thus enabling some soluble iron(II) to be recycled as iron(III) deposits (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1154833). Hematite's different crystal surfaces have varied microstructures, each with different chemical functionalities that dictate whether it can conduct electricity. The team made millimeter-sized hematite cubes with these different microstructures exposed on each face. Under reducing conditions, most microstructures dissolved away as iron(II), as expected. On one type of microstructure, however, pyramid-shaped iron(III) deposits grew. Pyramids appeared only when the arrangement of microstructures allowed electrons to flow, and the researchers conclude that the reduction process triggers current flow.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE