Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Suppertime Signal

Climate-influencing sulfur compound is also a feeding cue for fish

by Carmen Drahl
March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sean Lema
Large schools of reef-dwelling fish respond to a chemical cue for feeding.
Credit: Courtesy of Sean Lema
Large schools of reef-dwelling fish respond to a chemical cue for feeding.

A CHEMICAL SIGNAL released by plankton feeding along coral reefs can be artificially deployed to make hungry fish flock to the scene, a new study shows (Science 2008, 319, 1356). The chemical cue, dimethylsulfoniopropionate (DMSP), has an established role in global climate change, but the study suggests it also may function as a signal in marine food webs.

Jennifer L. DeBose and Gabrielle A. Nevitt of the University of California, Davis, and Sean C. Lema of the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, uncovered DMSP's new role by releasing the chemical at concentrations that fish encounter in nature. Coral-reef-dwelling algae naturally produce DMSP, which is released into the ocean when plankton feed on the algae. Marine microbes break DMSP down into dimethyl sulfide (DMS), a gas that contributes to cloud formation and thus to climate cooling.

At coral reefs off the coast of Curaçao, the team reproduced the sulfurous trail that feeding plankton leave behind. They suspended large plastic containers that would release a plume of either DMSP or distilled water along the reef edge. Their DMSP solutions lured several species of plankton-eating fish to the reef.

Rafel Simó of the Institute of Marine Sciences, Barcelona, an expert on marine sulfur compounds, notes that the work doesn't verify whether fishes sensed DMSP or DMS. DeBose tells C&EN that DMSP is more water-soluble than DMS, and "fish noses respond to water-soluble compounds." However, DeBose agrees that additional experiments could better confirm the identity of the signal.

"Fish, like other predators, probably use a combination of chemical cues to home in on prey," says Gordon V. Wolfe, who studies chemical signaling in marine microbes at California State University, Chico. Anything that helps us understand the dynamic of coral-reef systems is useful, he says, because of global warming and other threats these habitats face.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

How some crabs avoid being eaten
Mussels May Strong-Arm Nutrients In Great Lakes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iron And Sunlight Zap Methylmercury

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE