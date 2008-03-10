Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Virtually Created Enzymes

Designed retro-aldolases catalyze breaking of carbon-carbon bond in an unnatural substrate

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

IN A DRAMATIC EXAMPLE of translation from in silico to in vitro, scientists have computationally designed a series of new enzymes that catalyze a multistep reaction-including the breaking of a carbon-carbon bond-in laboratory experiments.

This computationally designed enzyme, whose catalytic center is shown here, catalyzes the retro-aldol reaction. The groups important for catalysis include the nucleophilic imine-forming lysine (orange) and hydrogen
Made to order
This computationally designed enzyme, whose catalytic center is shown here, catalyzes the retro-aldol reaction. The groups important for catalysis include the nucleophilic imine-forming lysine (orange) and hydrogen-bonding groups (light green).

Credit: Eric Althoff

The designed enzymes, which catalyze the reverse of an aldol condensation reaction, aren't nearly as active as naturally occurring enzymes that perform similar tasks (Science 2008, 319, 1387). But the fact that they work on a substrate not found in nature suggests that computer-aided design might yield enzymes that can perform nearly any reaction a chemist desires.

Biochemistry professor David Baker, graduate student Lin Jiang, and postdoc Eric A. Althoff of the University of Washington, Seattle, and their colleagues used the Rosetta protein structure prediction program developed in the Baker lab to design a library of enzymes with active sites likely to catalyze the so-called retro-aldol reaction. They whittled down a virtual list of more than 180,000 candidates to a promising 72.

The team then synthesized those enzyme candidates in the lab. Thirty-two enzymes catalyzed the reaction, earning them the name retro-aldolase; some accelerated the reaction rate by up to four orders of magnitude. Using X-ray crystallography, the researchers confirmed that the synthesized enzymes' structures matched those they had designed computationally.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eric Althoff
Credit: Eric Althoff

"I think it's a real breakthrough for computational design," says Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Jack W. Szostak of Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. His lab has its own strategies for designing enzymes (C&EN, Aug. 20, 2007, page 13). "Even though there is still a long way to go to be able to design enzymes as good as those found in nature, this is a big step," he says.

Generally, retro-aldolases, which are biologically common, break β-hydroxycarbonyl compounds into two carbonyl derivatives. Instead, the group chose 4-hydroxy-4-(6-methoxy-2-naphthyl)-1-butanone as a substrate, which isn't found in biological systems.

Because the retro-aldol reaction involves a number of steps with different transition states, the group designed an active site for the enzyme that superimposed all of the transition states on top of each other. The design placed the catalytic residues optimally for all key steps and accounted for conformational changes as well, Jiang and Althoff explain.

The authors emphasize that although they have demonstrated their artificial enzymes have catalytic activity, comparable natural retro-aldolases catalyze their natural substrates about 100,000 times more efficiently.

The group hopes to generalize the information about activity gleaned from these experiments to their design process. The sheer number of active designs bodes well for the approach, Jiang and Althoff tell C&EN.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered Diels-Alder enzyme is fast and selective
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein dynamics play major role in directed evolution’s success
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray ‘Snapshots’ Reveal Details Of How Megaenzymes Synthesize Natural Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE