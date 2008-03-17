235th ACS National Meeting

Brightly Lit [+]Enlarge Credit: New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau

LIVELY AND WELCOMING, New Orleans will set the scene for the American Chemical Society's 235th national meeting. The ACS president, 29 technical divisions, one secretariat, and four committees will host original programming in 712 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 9,200 papers will be presented.

Because the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' (AIChE) spring meeting coincides with ACS's in the "Big Easy," the societies are cosponsoring symposia in subject areas of interest to both societies' members. Following a joint opening presidential reception on Sunday evening, a joint presidential keynote symposium titled "Energy Research: Future Challenges and Opportunities" will be held on Monday from 1:30 to 5 PM. Energy development, education initiatives, enhanced communication of the centrality of chemistry, and international cooperation between chemists and chemical engineers are the broad programmatic meeting themes selected by ACS President Bruce E. Bursten.

This year's ACS national awards event will be held on Tuesday evening at The Sugar Mill, where Gabor Somorjai will deliver the Priestley Medal address. Other winners will deliver their addresses to appropriate divisions or during the fall national meeting in Philadelphia.

Workshops covering laboratory safety, professional skills, leadership, and more will be open to all registrants but require separate registration and/or fees. A Cellulose & Renewable Materials Division workshop and a Water Congress Workshop are free, with no registration required. ACS short courses, designed to improve the skills and marketability of chemical scientists and technicians, also require separate registration and fees.

The ACS/AIChE Career Fair, social events, and exposition round out the meeting.

ACS-AIChE COLOCATION. In 2008, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) spring national meeting coincides with the ACS 235th national meeting and exposition. Because of this unique opportunity, AIChE and ACS have joined together to cosponsor symposia at the meeting in New Orleans. Organizing committees from both organizations have developed symposia in subject areas of interest to both societies. Registered attendees of either society's meeting may attend technical sessions at both the ACS and AIChE meetings and explore the exposition featuring ACS, AIChE, and the Global Congress on Process Safety exhibitors.

Clay Minerals Society/GEOC Clay Surface Redox Processes & Characterization Workshop/Ticket No. SE-01/$100 (T)

9 AM to 5 PM

Bourbon Orleans, 717 Orleans St.

Chemistry in Action: "What Do You Know about H 2 O?" Community Outreach Event for Elementary and Middle School Students (NT)

11 AM to 1 PM

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St.

Committee on the Advancement of Women Chemists (COACh) Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 1

ACS Web Usability Testing (NT)

7 AM to 7 PM

Embassy Suites, Julia Suite

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B)

8 AM to 5 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside/ HEC Ballroom

ACS/AIChE Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall B1

CHED High School Teachers Program (B)

8:30 AM to 5 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Rosedown

Women Chemists Committee STARS Exhibit & Reception (NT)

8:30 AM to 5 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras F-H

ACS Board of Directors Open Meeting (NT)

10 AM to 12:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 1 & 2

CHED High School-College Interface Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-02/$30 (T)

Noon to 2 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Ascot/Newberry

Younger Chemists Committee Open Meeting & Reception (NT)

ACS Web Usability Testing (NT)

7 AM to 7 PM

Embassy Suites, Julia Suite

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B)

8 AM to 5 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside/ HEC Ballroom

ACS/AIChE Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall B1

CHED High School Teachers Program (B)

8:30 AM to 5 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Rosedown

Women Chemists Committee STARS Exhibit & Reception (NT)

8:30 AM to 5 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras F-H

ACS Board of Directors Open Meeting (NT)

10 AM to 12:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 1 & 2

CHED High School-College Interface Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-02/$30 (T)

Noon to 2 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Ascot/Newberry

Younger Chemists Committee Open Meeting & Reception (NT)3:30 to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 2

CELL Poster Session (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

Royal Society of Chemistry Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras D

International Activities Committee Reception for International Registrants (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras E

CHED Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Napoleon Ballroom

GEOC Business Meeting & Social Hour (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Marriott Convention Center, Blaine Kern B

District II Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Balcony L

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Balcony M

Western Regional Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Balcony N

District V Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PMNew Orleans Marriott on Canal, Studio 2

District IV Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PMNew Orleans Marriott on Canal, Studio 9

POLY Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ACS/AIChE Opening Reception/Ticket No. SE-03/No Charge (T)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, La Louisiane Ballroom A/B

Committee on Minority Affairs Networking & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras A/C

TECH Award Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-04/$60 (T)

6 to 9 PM

Bourbon House, 144 Bourbon St.

Student Affiliates Chapter Awards Ceremony (NT)

7 to 8:30 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Grand Ballroom A/B

CINF Welcoming Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott Convention Center, River Bend

PRES Celebrating 10 Years of Beckman Scholars in Chemistry Poster Session (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ANYL Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

MEDI Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

Undergraduate Student Social (NT)

7:30 to 11:30 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Grand Ballroom C/D

CHED Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ACS Web Usability Testing (NT)

7 AM to 7 PM

Embassy Suites, Julia Suite

Women Chemists Committee Women in Industry Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-05 (regular)/$35, Ticket No. SE-06 (student)/$17 (T)

7:30 to 9 AM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 2

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (NT)

8 AM to 5 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, HEC Ballroom

ACS/AIChE Career Fair (NT)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall B1

ACS National Exposition featuring ACS, AIChE & Global Congress on Process Safety Exhibitors (NT)

9 AM to 5 PM

Morial Convention Center, Halls C & D

CHED Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

11 AM to 1 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-07/$50 (T)

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 5

Purdue University Chemistry Alumni Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-08/$15 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

Marriott Convention Center, River Bend 1

TECH Luncheon & Reception/Ticket No. SE-09/$10 (T)

Noon to 2 PM

Embassy Suites Convention Center, Diamond B

Corporation Associates Award Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-10/$50 (T)

12:30 to 1:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 4

CHED Undergraduate Research Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

2 to 4 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

Kayak Dedication Event (NT)

5 to 6 PM

Morial Convention Center, Outside of Hall B2

POLY Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research/Undergraduate Polymer Research Networking Reception (NT)

5 to 6 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Elmwood

Tulane University Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, Woodward Ballroom C

Louisiana State University Chemistry Friends & Alumni Reception (NT)

5 to 7:30 PM

Renaissance Arts, Patrons Ballroom I/II

Presidential Reception—Energy Research: Future Challenges and Opportunities (NT)

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Morial Convention Center, La Louisiane Ballroom A/B

Presidential Reception—Celebrating 10 Years of Beckman Scholars in Chemistry (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 243

Research Corporation Reception in Honor of the Awardee for Research at an Undergraduate Institution (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, La Galerie 4

Chinese-American Chemical Society Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-11/$33 (T)

5:30 to 9:30 PM

Five Happiness Restaurant, 3605 S. Carrollton Ave.

COLL Open Business Meeting, Social Hour & Poster Session (COD)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 209/210

Corporation Associates Reception for Undergraduates (NT)

6 to 7:30 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, HEC Ballroom

Alumni & Friends of Iowa State University Chemistry Social Hour (NT)

6 to 7:30 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Belle Chasse

Emory University Chemistry Department Reception (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Doubletree New Orleans, International Ballroom

Iota Sigma Pi Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 336

NUCL Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 236

POLY/PMSE Awards Reception (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Versailles Ballroom

University of Southern Mississippi Chemistry & Biochemistry Alumni Celebration (NT)

6 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 336

University of Arizona Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, Woodward Ballroom B

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Drink Ticket in Registration Credentials (B)

8 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ACS Web Usability Testing (NT)

7 AM to 7 PM

Embassy Suites, Julia Suite

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-12/$10 (T)

7:30 to 9 AM

Morial Convention Center, Room 240/241

Silver Circle & Retiree Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-13/$12 (T)

7:30 to 9 AM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras D

Cornell Chemistry-Sponsored Breakfast (NT)

7:45 to 9 AM

Morial Convention Center, Room 232

ACS/AIChE Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall B1

PETR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

9 to 11 AM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ACS National Exposition Featuring ACS, AIChE & Global Congress on Process Safety Exhibitors (B)

9 AM to 5 PM

Morial Convention Center, Halls C & D

Women Chemists Committee Eli Lilly Travel Award Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

11:30 AM to noonNew Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras E

Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity Luncheon (COD)

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Mulate's-The Original Cajun Restaurant, 201 Julia St.

MEDI Luncheon & Learn/Ticket No. SE-14/$20 (T)

11:30 AM to 2 PM

Morial Convention Center, La Louisiane Ballroom A/B

I&EC Awards Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-25/$35

Noon to 1:30 PM

Marriott Convention Center, River Bend 1

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-15 (regular)/$50, Ticket No. SE-16 (student)/$25 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Mardi Gras A/D

CINF Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-17/$30 (T)

Noon to 2 PM

Rio Mar, 800 South Peters St.

COLL Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-18/$30 (T)

Noon to 2 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 232

AGFD Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

1 to 3 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

Committee on Community Activities Reception & Open Meeting (NT)

1:30 to 3 PM

Sheraton New Orleans, Nottoway

Division Officers Caucus (NT)

3:30 to 5 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Port

Office of Local Section Activities Local Section Officers & Tour Speakers Reception with Hospitality Awards (NT)

4 to 6 PM

Sheraton New Orleans, Bayside Ballroom A/C

Division Councilor Caucus (NT)

5 to 6 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Port

University of California, Los Angeles, Chemistry & Biochemistry Social Event (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Morial Convention Center, La Louisiane Ballroom A/B

PROF Henry Hill Award Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Belle Chasse

BIOL Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

District I Councilor Caucus (NT)

5:30 PM to 7 PM

New Orleans Marriott on Canal, Balcony N

CELL Anselme Payen Award Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-19/$50 (T)

6:30 to 8 PM

The Plimsoll Club, 2 Canal St., 30th Floor

PMSE/POLY Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

CINF Reception (NT)

6 to 8 PM

New Orleans Marriott Convention Center, River Bend 2

CARB Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

Clay Minerals Society Banquet/Ticket No. SE-20/$40 (T)

6 to 9 PM

Bourbon Orleans, 717 Orleans St.

ENVR Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-21/$80 (T)

6 to 10 PM

Muriel's Jackson Square, 801 Chartres St.

FUEL/PETR Joint Dinner/Ticket No. SE-22/$45 (T)

6:30 to 9:30 PM

The Plimsoll Club, 2 Canal St., 30th Floor

2008 ACS Awards Banquet Ceremony & General Meeting of the Society/Ticket No. SE-23/$125 (T)

6:30 to 10 PM

The Sugar Mill, 1020 Convention Center Blvd.Dinner begins at 7:30 PM; the general meeting begins at 8:30 PM. Gabor A. Somorjai will deliver the Priestley Medal address during the general meeting.

COMP Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

I&EC Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ACS Web Usability Testing (NT)

7 AM to 7PM

Embassy Suites, Julia Suite

ACS/AIChE Career Fair (B)

8 AM to noonMorial Convention Center, Hall B1

ACS National Exposition Featuring ACS, AIChE & Global Congress on Process Safety Exhibitors (B)

9 AM to 1 PM

Morial Convention Center, Halls C & D

Treats in the Exposition/Ticket in Registration Credentials (T/B)

10 AM to noonMorial Convention Center, Halls C & D

CHAL Drug & Power Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-24/$40 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Compass

BIOL Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

ENVR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

GEOC Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

PHYS Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, Hall A

I&EC Incentives & Barriers to Sustainability Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Morial Convention Center, Room 232

MEDI/ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 10 PM

Morial Convention Center, La Louisiane Ballroom C