Coal: The New Black
Long eclipsed by oil and natural gas as a raw material for high-volume chemicals, coal is making a comeback
March 17, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 11
Long eclipsed by oil and natural gas as a raw material for high-volume chemicals, coal is making a comeback
Credit:
Long eclipsed by oil and natural gas as a raw material for high-volume chemicals, coal is making a comeback
Swiss chemical industry focuses on innovation to keep one step ahead of competitors
Technique favored for determining macromolecular structures zooms in on small molecules
Agency believes it has the authority it needs to regulate nanomaterials
From Plexiglas to silicone hydrogels—the materials that let you see through to the other side
Congress moves to ban fibrous mineral, and exemption for chlor-alkali makers is not certain