Air Liquide Hikes Monosilane in Japan

Air Liquide will triple monosilane gas capacity at its Denal Silane joint venture with Denka Group in Omi, Japan. A new plant will bring capacity at the site to 2,000 metric tons per year by 2010. Denal Silane expanded silane production in Omi last year to 500 metric tons. Air Liquide says the global market for the gas, a key raw material used to make semiconductors, flat-panel displays, and solar cells, has been growing at more than 25% a year.
