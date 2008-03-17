Arkema Makes Deal in Superabsorbents

Arkema will sell its superabsorbent polymers business to the Japanese firm Sumitomo Seika for an undisclosed amount. Arkema will then toll manufacture the polymers at its 15,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Carling, France. Sumitomo Seika already operates superabsorbent polymers plants in Singapore and Japan with combined capacity of 140,000 metric tons. According to Arkema, the deal "offers a genuine opportunity to develop this activity and strengthen the Arkema Carling plant."
