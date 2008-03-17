Advertisement

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

March 17, 2008
Olin will spend $3 million to close a plant in Dalhousie, New Brunswick, that makes chlorine, caustic soda, bleach, and sodium chlorate. It will exit the sodium chlorate business and serve chlor-alkali customers from other locations.

Reaxis is the new name of the McDonald, Pa.-based Goldschmidt Industrial Chemical operations that Degussa, now Evonik Industries, sold to several senior managers a little more than a year ago. The firm produces a range of metal- and acid-based catalysts used to make polymers, elastomers, and adhesives.

SiGNa Chemistry, a developer of stabilized reactive metals, has been granted an exclusive license from ExxonMobil Chemical to patents that it says will facilitate the production of a suite of alkali metal catalysts for olefin isomerization. According to SiGNa, the catalysts improve the efficiency and safety of making rubber and polymers.

Bayer MaterialScience has bought out partner Büsing & Fasch in the 50-50 joint venture BaySystems BÜFA Polyurethane for an undisclosed sum. Bayer acquired a 50% stake in the polyurethane systems house in 2003. It supplies customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux countries, and Northern Europe.

Mitsubishi Chemical has been cleared by Japanese authorities to restart its ethylene plant in Kashima, Japan. An explosion at the facility in December killed four employees.

Honeywell Performance Products will become the exclusive distributor of high-density polyethylene waxes made by South Korean firm Gong Myoung Technologies. The agreement also calls for the two to cooperate in commercializing new products such as oxidized polypropylene waxes.

Clariant and Zhejiang Baihe Chemical will expand their joint venture, Hangzhou Baihe Clariant Pigments, with a new world-scale plant for quinacridone pigments. The plant will be built at the venture's existing facility in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, which now produces azo pigments.

Immunicon, a Philadelphia-area firm developing cancer diagnostic products, is cutting its staff of 100 by about 40%. The cuts, primarily in R&D and marketing, follow an unfavorable ruling in a dispute with Veridex, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary that was marketing an Immunicon diagnostic product.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and 7TM Pharma will collaborate on metabolic disorder drug targets. The partners, from India and Denmark, respectively, will identify clinical candidates and develop them through Phase IIa clinical trials, at which point they will determine whether to license the drugs to others or develop them on their own.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

