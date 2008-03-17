British Drug Firm Acquires Cytogen

EUSA Pharma, based in Oxford, England, has agreed to buy Cytogen for $22.6 million. Princeton, N.J.-based Cytogen has three oncology and pain control products on the market in the U.S. "The acquisition of Cytogen is of great strategic importance for EUSA as it completes the building of our transatlantic commercialization infrastructure," EUSA CEO Bryan Morton says. To help pay for the deal, EUSA raised more than $50 million in an investment round led by TVM Capital.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter