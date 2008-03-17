Call For Nominations For Akron Section Award

The ACS Akron Section is soliciting nominations for the 2008 Akron Section Award to recognize young industrial or academic scientists who show great promise in their professional careers and to promote their interaction with section members.
Nominees should be scientists or engineers age 45 or younger working in any branch of chemistry in industry or academia. The nominee must demonstrate exceptional promise for making significant contributions to chemical science and reside within 400 miles of Akron, Ohio.
Nominators are requested to include a synopsis of the accomplishments of the candidate and to define and document the importance of the nominee's contributions. At least one seconding letter should support the nomination. Renominations from previous years are encouraged. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Nominations should be sent to H. C. Stevens, Department of Chemistry, University of Akron, Akron, OH 44325-3601. For more information, call (330) 972-6838 or e-mail conrad2@uakron.edu. The deadline for nominations is July 1.
