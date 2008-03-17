A Catalytic First

A COMMON ANAEROBIC MICROBE in the human gut has been caught doing some curious biochemistry that had been previously postulated but never proven. Clostridium difficile has an enzyme that pulls off a difficult reaction needed for energy metabolism by turning its substrate directly into a radical, a new report shows (Nature, DOI: 10.38/nature06637).



Credit: © 2008 Nature

Typically, substrate radicals involved in enzyme-catalyzed reactions are generated through radical organic cofactors or active-site amino acids. C. difficile provides the first case in which an enzyme radicalizes its substrate directly via simple electron transfer, comments Joseph T. Jarrett, a chemist at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, in an associated commentary in Nature.

The team of researchers, led by Antonio J. Pierik, a biochemist at Philipps University in Marburg, Germany, also shows that the substrate radical is produced through a reduction reaction rather than an oxidation, contrary to standard textbook redox activation. "Most enzymes that are known to generate radicals do so by removing a hydrogen atom from the substrate," Jarrett notes.

The unusual C. difficile reaction is undertaken by an enzyme called 2-hydroxyisocaproyl-CoA dehydratase, which converts leucine into short-chain fatty acids.

Metabolizing leucine in the absence of oxygen is difficult, partially because midway through the process a stalwart 2-hydroxyacyl-CoA intermediate is created. This 2-hydroxyacyl-CoA cannot be reduced further until it can shake off a water molecule. That's when the dehydratase steps in.

Using an electron from the iron-sulfur clusters in its active site, the enzyme turns the 2-hydroxyacyl-CoA into a ketyl radical that can shed the crucial water. The radical product is oxidized to give an isocaprenoyl derivative that can then be further reduced.

