Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

A Catalytic First

Bacteria master reaction by making the substrate a radical

by Sarah Everts
March 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A COMMON ANAEROBIC MICROBE in the human gut has been caught doing some curious biochemistry that had been previously postulated but never proven. Clostridium difficile has an enzyme that pulls off a difficult reaction needed for energy metabolism by turning its substrate directly into a radical, a new report shows (Nature, DOI: 10.38/nature06637).

Radicalized
Credit: © 2008 Nature

Typically, substrate radicals involved in enzyme-catalyzed reactions are generated through radical organic cofactors or active-site amino acids. C. difficile provides the first case in which an enzyme radicalizes its substrate directly via simple electron transfer, comments Joseph T. Jarrett, a chemist at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, in an associated commentary in Nature.

The team of researchers, led by Antonio J. Pierik, a biochemist at Philipps University in Marburg, Germany, also shows that the substrate radical is produced through a reduction reaction rather than an oxidation, contrary to standard textbook redox activation. "Most enzymes that are known to generate radicals do so by removing a hydrogen atom from the substrate," Jarrett notes.

The unusual C. difficile reaction is undertaken by an enzyme called 2-hydroxyisocaproyl-CoA dehydratase, which converts leucine into short-chain fatty acids.

Metabolizing leucine in the absence of oxygen is difficult, partially because midway through the process a stalwart 2-hydroxyacyl-CoA intermediate is created. This 2-hydroxyacyl-CoA cannot be reduced further until it can shake off a water molecule. That's when the dehydratase steps in.

Using an electron from the iron-sulfur clusters in its active site, the enzyme turns the 2-hydroxyacyl-CoA into a ketyl radical that can shed the crucial water. The radical product is oxidized to give an isocaprenoyl derivative that can then be further reduced.

"Time will tell whether this newly discovered radical mechanism is used by other enzymes," Jarrett notes. "But the authors have shown that even in the relatively mature field of enzymology, there is still much to learn."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure reveals why radical enzyme isn’t radical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light gives enzyme a radical new role
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE