ExxonMobil Gets New Chemical Head

ExxonMobil's board is appointing Stephen Pryor, 58, president of ExxonMobil Chemical, effective April 1. He will succeed Michael Dolan, 54, who held the position since 2004 and will become a senior vice president of ExxonMobil and a member of the company's management committee. Pryor is president of ExxonMobil Refining & Supply. He will be replaced by Sherman Glass, 60, a senior vice president at ExxonMobil Chemical.
