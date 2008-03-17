GE Demonstrates Roll-to-Roll OLEDS

GE Global Research has successfully demonstrated what it calls the world's first organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting device manufactured in a roll-to-roll process. "Researchers have long dreamed of making OLEDs using a newspaper-printing-like roll-to-roll process," says Anil Duggal, manager of GE's advanced technology program in organic electronics. "We've shown that it is possible." The demonstration represents the completion of a four-year, $13 million R&D collaboration among GE, Energy Conversion Devices, and NIST.
