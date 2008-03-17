Mitsui Exits Plasma Display Filters

Mitsui Chemicals will stop manufacturing and selling optical filters for plasma display panels this month. The company says the business has been struggling because of a decline in prices for the products. Mitsui did not say how this move is expected to affect its financial results except that it will cause some losses. The market for flat panel displays is currently oversupplied, Mitsui says.
