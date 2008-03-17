Nicholas Turner Wins 2007 Prize for Process Chemistry

Nicholas Turner has won the 2007 Prize for Process Chemistry for his work in biocatalysis. Turner is a professor of chemistry at the University of Manchester, in England; managing director of the university's Centre of Excellence in Biocatalysis, Biotransformations & Biocatalytic Manufacture; and chief scientific officer of Ingenza.
The award, set up by AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer, recognizes inventions of new chemical reactions and processes that address issues facing chemists in the pharmaceutical industry.
Turner is one of the world's leading researchers working on the application of biocatalysis to synthetic organic chemistry. His interdisciplinary approach combines protein production, enzyme structure and function studies, and organic synthesis.
