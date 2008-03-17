Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Organics Observed Around Sunlike Star

March 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Comets and meteorites carry traces of water and organic molecules originating from the earliest days of our solar system. As such, they provide most of the evidence scientists use to speculate on the chemistry involved in the solar system's formation. But now, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has spied an abundance of water and simple organics in the gas surrounding AA Tauri, a very young, sunlike star (Science 2008, 319, 1504). The observation is giving scientists a better idea of what the early chemistry of our solar system might have looked like. Astronomers John S. Carr at the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., and Joan R. Najita at the National Optical Astronomy Observatory, Tucson, Ariz., examined mid-infrared emissions from around AA Tauri. The collections of water vapor, carbon dioxide, acetylene, and OH radicals they discerned in those signals strengthen the case for a number of models suggesting that the long-ago inner disk of dust and gas in our solar system was a mixing bowl of organic chemistry. The outcome of those reactions or events could have been such acts as the deposition of water in areas where planets like Earth might form.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE