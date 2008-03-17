Simon Keleman Is Henry H. Storch Awardee

Simon R. Kelemen, advanced research associate at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, is the 2008 recipient of the Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fuel Chemistry and Elsevier.
The award, consisting of $5,000 and a plaque, is given annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to research in the field of fuel science.
Kelemen discovered a method for determining carbon aromaticity based on X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS). He also pioneered methods to quantify sulfur forms in coal using XPS and sulfur K-edge X-ray absorption near edge structure spectroscopy. He is currently involved in an effort to understand methane storage and release in deep coal beds of different ranks.
