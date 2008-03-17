U.S. Drug Sales Inch Up in 2007

U .S. sales of prescription drugs increased by just 3.8% last year, the lowest growth rate since 1961, according to IMS Health, a provider of health care market intelligence. Murray Aitken, senior vice president of the firm's Healthcare Insight unit, attributes the slow growth to patent expirations, fewer new product approvals, a leveling of Medicare prescriptions, and drug safety issues. Total U.S. prescription sales reached $286.5 billion. IMS forecasts U.S. pharmaceutical sales growth of 3-6% per year through 2012.
