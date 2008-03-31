John Katzenellenbogen Wins Gustavus John Esselen Award

Swanlund Chair in Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, John A. Katzenellenbogen, is the winner of the 2008 Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest.
Presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section, the award honors outstanding scientific achievement that contributes to the public well-being and communicates positive values of the chemical profession. It honors the memory of Gustavus John Esselen, past-chair of the Northeastern Section and founder of Esselen Research. The award consists of a medal and $5,000.
Katzenellenbogen is being recognized for his pioneering work in understanding estrogen receptor structure, function, and dynamics. He developed an extensive series of steroid receptor-based agents labeled with fluorine-18 and technetium-99m for imaging receptor-positive tumors of the breast and prostate by positron emission tomography. His most recent work involves biochemical and biophysical studies of the estrogen receptor protein and the coregulator proteins of steroid hormone receptors.
Katzenellenbogen will receive the award on April 17 during a ceremony at Harvard University's Mallinckrodt Chemical Laboratory. His lecture is titled "Estrogens and Estrogen Receptors as Nexus of Chemistry and Biology in Health and Disease."
