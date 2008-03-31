Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

John Katzenellenbogen Wins Gustavus John Esselen Award

by Linda Wang
March 31, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Swanlund Chair in Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, John A. Katzenellenbogen, is the winner of the 2008 Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest.

Presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section, the award honors outstanding scientific achievement that contributes to the public well-being and communicates positive values of the chemical profession. It honors the memory of Gustavus John Esselen, past-chair of the Northeastern Section and founder of Esselen Research. The award consists of a medal and $5,000.

Katzenellenbogen is being recognized for his pioneering work in understanding estrogen receptor structure, function, and dynamics. He developed an extensive series of steroid receptor-based agents labeled with fluorine-18 and technetium-99m for imaging receptor-positive tumors of the breast and prostate by positron emission tomography. His most recent work involves biochemical and biophysical studies of the estrogen receptor protein and the coregulator proteins of steroid hormone receptors.

Katzenellenbogen will receive the award on April 17 during a ceremony at Harvard University's Mallinckrodt Chemical Laboratory. His lecture is titled "Estrogens and Estrogen Receptors as Nexus of Chemistry and Biology in Health and Disease."

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to a l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remsen Award to Tom Muir
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Medal to Benjamin Cravatt
Esselen Award to Carolyn Bertozzi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE