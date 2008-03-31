Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Twist On Amyloids

Handedness hints at how peptides organize

by Carmen Drahl
March 31, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

SEM images of amyloid fibers.
SEM images of amyloid fibers. Left: Some fibers twist leftward. Right: Serum amyloid A fibers are right-handed.

Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

AGGREGATES OF DIFFERENT types of amyloid-forming peptides have different chiralities, a new study shows (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja800328y). The finding gives clues about how these different peptides assemble and raises questions about the relationship between amino acid sequence, handedness, and amyloid—related ailments such as Alzheimer's disease.

Amyloids are complex protein aggregates with multiple levels of organization. Noa Rubin, Emanuel Perugia, Michal Goldschmidt, Mati Fridkin, and Lia Addadi of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, have now used scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to learn more about one aspect of this hierarchy-amyloid chirality.

Heparin (ball and stick structure)
Twist Assemblies of multiple copies of an amyloid peptide can take on left-handed (left) or right-handed chirality.

The researchers examined three different amyloid fibers, each made from multiple copies of a disease-associated peptide segment from a different protein. They found that fibers made from a serum amyloid A peptide (SAA) possess a right-handed twist, and fibers from the other two peptides twist leftward.

Amyloid fibers from different proteins, including SAA, are thought to have a common molecular organization called a cross-β structure, the authors write in their paper. They say that it is unclear whether this structure is always made from β-sheets, a common type of peptide conformation, or other peptide folds.

β-Sheets made of naturally occurring amino acids have a chiral signature that Addadi and coworkers looked for in their experiments—they twist leftward. "The left-handedness has to do with the chirality of the amino acids that are in the sequence," Addadi explains. Any fiber that forms from an assembly of multiple β-sheets will have a detectable left-handed twist, she says.

The research team's SEM images showed, however, that SAA fibers are consistently right-handed. In addition, fibers they made from a synthetic peptide that is the mirror image of SAA had a left-handed twist. Addadi says this indicates that SAA's cross-β structure is not made from β-sheets. The team next hopes to identify the underlying SAA structure in the aggregates.

This work "shows that while amyloid fibril formation is the fate of many proteins and peptides, there are undoubtedly distinct ways in which amyloid fibrils form," says Bart E. Kahr of the University of Washington, Seattle, who studies aggregate formation.

The distinct ways in which amyloid fibrils form are not surprising, the authors write in their paper. The relationships between molecular structure and supramolecular aggregate structure in many biomolecules, such as DNA, are complex, they add.

The Weizmann team's work falls in line with those observations, says Samuel I. Stupp of Northwestern University, who studies self-assembled structures. "Direct observations of this complexity in molecules so relevant to human disease raise questions about the possible pathological influence of suprastructures with chiralities that differ from those prevalent in biology," Stupp says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing fibrils from different types of Alzheimer’s
High-resolution NMR structure of Parkinson’s disease fibril solved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloid Fibril Has Unusual Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE