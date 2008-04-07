Antioxidants Line Goes Back To Raschig

German specialty chemical firm Raschig has repurchased a phenolic antioxidant business it sold to Evonik Industries predecessor Degussa in 2002. In May 2007, Evonik sold the antioxidant business to Arques Industries, a German investment firm, for what Arques said was a token price. Arques now has sold the business to Raschig for $16.5 million. The business, called Oxiris Chemicals, employs 50 people at a plant in Sant Celoni, Spain, and has annual sales of about $42 million. Raschig says the purchase, the biggest in its history, will improve profits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter