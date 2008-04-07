Surface Science's Sage
Priestley Medalist Gabor A. Somorjai has been advancing surface chemistry for nearly five decades
April 7, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 14
Credit:
C&EN celebrates the American Chemical Society's highest honor
Greater authority, more investigators top Bresland's WISH LIST for chemical safety board
Sweet and savory uses for biotechnology inspire flavor start-ups
Steady, profitable business of sulfuric acid regeneration boosts Rhodia's bottom line
States may have to step into breach while legal battle continues over EPA rule