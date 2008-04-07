Advertisement

8614cover1_opencxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 7, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 14

Priestley Medalist Gabor A. Somorjai has been advancing surface chemistry for nearly five decades

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 14
All Issues

People

Surface Science's Sage

Priestley Medalist Gabor A. Somorjai has been advancing surface chemistry for nearly five decades

85th Anniversary of the Priestley Medal

C&EN celebrates the American Chemical Society's highest honor

New Chief At CSB

Greater authority, more investigators top Bresland's WISH LIST for chemical safety board

  • Business

    A Taste Sensation

    Sweet and savory uses for biotechnology inspire flavor start-ups

  • Business

    Recycling Pays

    Steady, profitable business of sulfuric acid regeneration boosts Rhodia's bottom line

  • Environment

    Unruly Mercury

    States may have to step into breach while legal battle continues over EPA rule

Science Concentrates

image name
Careers

Angela Belcher

The MacArthur Fellow talks about tackling science from all sides

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

