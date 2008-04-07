Aristech Acrylics Is Sold To Investors

SK Capital Partners, an affiliate of the merchant bank Valence Group, has acquired Aristech Acrylics from Mitsubishi Corp. With annual sales of about $140 million, Aristech Acrylics is a top supplier of acrylic sheet and solid-surface products for bathroom, countertop, signage, and other applications. This is the first deal for Valence and SK, which were both formed in September 2007. Barry Siadat, a managing director of SK, says his company is seeking further deals. Siadat is a former chemical company executive who was with the private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners until last fall.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter