BASF Will Acquire Majority Of Hte

BASF is increasing its stake in the high-throughput experimentation company hte from 12.7% to 75.0% plus one share. BASF Venture Capital has held a stake in the company since 2003. Rainer Diercks, president of chemicals research and engineering at BASF, says the deal will allow his company to benefit from hte's experience in applying high-throughput methods to heterogeneous catalyst R&D. Wolfram Stichert, chief financial officer of hte, says the company will continue as an independent technology provider and that "all of our clients will benefit from this transaction."
