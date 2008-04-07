Advertisement

People

COMP Announces 2008 Division Awards

by Linda Wang
April 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 14
The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) is presenting several division-sponsored awards during the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The winners are Micah L. Abrams, University of Central Arkansas; Orlando Acevedo, Auburn University; So Hirata, University of Florida; Wei Yang, Florida State University; and Shuxing (King) Zhang, M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. Each will receive a $1,000 prize.

The CCG Graduate Student Excellence Award, cosponsored by the Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Jeff Hammond, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Jean-Fran??ois Truchon, University of Montreal; Pablo Englebienne, McGill University; Sapna Sarupria, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; and Hanning Chen, University of Utah. The winners will receive $1,150 and a copy of CCG's MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.

For more information on COMP's awards, visit its website at membership.acs.org/c/Comp/awards.html.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to a l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

