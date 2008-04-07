Carbogen Amcis Adds High Potency In India

Switzerland-based Carbogen Amcis is adding a high-potency compound manufacturing facility in Bavla, India. The facility will be built on the site of its parent company, Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, with technology transferred from a high-potency operation in Bubendorf, Switzerland. According to Carbogen Amcis CEO Mark Griffith, the new facility will allow customers to work with the company from early-stage route development to market supply without volume limitations. The company expects that the facility will be producing highly active cytotoxic and noncytotoxic substances by early 2009.
