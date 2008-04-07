Christou Receives Florida Section Award

George Christou, Drago Professor of Chemistry at the University of Florida, is the recipient of the 2008 Florida Award in Chemistry. Presented annually by the ACS Florida Section, it recognizes leadership and contributions that advance the profession of chemistry.
Christou has made notable contributions in the synthesis and study of molecular clusters of transition metals, particularly metal carboxylate clusters and their applications to bioinorganic chemistry, supramolecular chemistry, and nanoscale magnetic materials. He is a leader in the investigation of single-molecule magnetism, the ability of individual molecules to function as nanoscale magnetic particles. These materials have potential applications in ultra-high-density information storage and quantum computing.
Christou will accept his award in May during the Florida ACS Annual Meeting & Exposition (FAME 2008) in Kissimmee.
