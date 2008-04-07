Dicciani Will Retire From Honeywell Post

Honeywell has named Andreas Kramvis president and CEO of its specialty materials business. He succeeds Nance Dicciani, who will retire from the company on April 14. Honeywell CEO Dave Cote credits Dicciani for expanding the specialties business in size and profits over the past six years. "Under her leadership, specialty materials transformed from a slow-growth, low-margin niche business into a profitable global leader," he says. Kramvis joined Honeywell in 2000 with the acquisition of Pittway.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter