DuPont Buys Line Of Industrial Apparel

DuPont Safety & Protection will acquire Cardinal Health's line of clean room apparel and other products used in biotech, electronics, and other controlled manufacturing environments. Terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will expand the range of clean room consumables DuPont sells to customers, including disposable garments, wipes, and disinfectants. DuPont estimates that annual sales in the global life sciences consumables segment are $1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter