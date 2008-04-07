Evonik And Sibur Eye Russian Joint Venture

Evonik Industries and Russia's JSC Sibur are joining to study the construction of plants in Russia that would make hydrogen peroxide and propylene oxide. According to Evonik, Sibur is considering a propylene oxide plant that would use hydrogen peroxide and propylene as its raw materials. Evonik and the German engineering company Uhde have developed such a process and are licensing it. South Korea's SKC will soon start up the world's first propylene oxide plant based on this process. Dow Chemical, BASF, and Solvay are building a similar facility in Antwerp, Belgium.
